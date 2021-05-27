Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Seizing the esports sponsorship opportunity

By SportsPro Podcast
audioboom.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGaming takes centre stage in this session from the SportsPro Insider Series. Hosted by Becca Henry, vice president of communications at Misfits Gaming Group, and with a panel featuring George Mead, Fnatic’s partnerships director, and Alex Nuñez, brand partnerships and advertising sales lead for EA Sports Madden NFL, the three unpick what brands can do to flourish in the expanding esports sponsorship space.

audioboom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Nfl#Seizing#Competitive Gaming#Competitive Sports#Misfits Gaming Group#Ea Sports Madden Nfl#Esports Sponsorship#Brand Partnerships#Advertising Sales#Brands#Effective Activations#Campaigns#Investment#Communications#Evolution#Centre Stage#Gap#Non Endemic Barriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Esports
News Break
Sports
Related
Video GamesWoonsocket Call

Esports Industry Set For Massive Growth

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA) The 2020 pandemic has changed the face of sports and entertainment in a way that has opened new opportunities that may have not been capitalized on prior. Some “pandemic era” industries may have run their course while others have evolved and become a more mainstream focus for consumers and investors alike.
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Skeletal eSports Gaming Mouses

The MOUNTAIN Makalu 67 lightweight wired gaming mouse is a peripheral designed with the needs of avid gamers in mind to help them maintain an agile in-game experience at all times. The mouse has a patented ribcage design that works to reduce the overall weight of the peripheral, while also creating an airy construction that won't cause the hand to sweat during use. The PAW3370 sensor within the mouse promises to deliver impressive accuracy with a low error rate to boot.
Economydallassun.com

Alpha Esports Tech Announces Esports Partnership with Spartan Athletics

Alpha will continue its work with universities across North America by partnering with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA), ('Alpha' or the 'Company'), a technology company that focuses on emerging markets in Esports, mobile gaming, commerce, blockchain, and high growth opportunities, is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Spartan Athletics, the athletic arm of Trinity Western University, whereby Alpha will provide Esports services for Spartan athletes, Trinity Western University students and the community that supports the Spartan Foundation. As a starting point for this partnership, Spartan Athletics and Alpha will work together to co-market Esports events on the Company's online platform, GamerzArena, where the Company will provide Esports expertise and event management, and Spartan Athletics will promote the events amongst their athletes and community.
Video Gameschatsports.com

ViewSonic to outfit Allied Esports’s HyperX Esports Arena

Esports entertainment company Allied Esports has named electronics manufacturer ViewSonic as its official gaming monitor and streamer room partner. As a part of the multi-year agreement, ViewSonic will outfit Allied Esports’s HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas, as well as the ‘Allied Esports Truck’, with its ELITE XG270 monitor range.
Video Gamesesports.net

Esports News

There are two impostors in AS Monaco Gambit, or so they say. Gambit was looking forward to playing at the WePlay AniMajor next week, but with two players kicking the bucket it’s looking grim for these boys. For starters, the CIS team has much to blame on Natus Vincere for the fiasco they are in.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Esports Technologies launches Esports Games app on Google Play

Esports Technologies has launched its Esports Games app on the Google Play Store as a companion for players watching esports tournaments. The app from the Las Vegas maker of esports wagering products helps fans predict who will win a tournament for a match in progress. An iOS version is coming soon. The app also provides trivia games for esports fans. The app has launched in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.
UEFAgamblingnews.com

Esports Entertainment Group Acquires Bethard

Esports Entertainment Group has announced its acquisition of Bethard, a Swedish sportsbook leader, operating brand by Bethard Group Limited. Esports Entertainment Group Will Pay $19 Million in Cash. Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) has announced that it will acquire Bethard, a fast-growing iGaming and sportsbook operator, operating under Bethard Group Limited,...
Video Gamesavnetwork.com

Esports Producer Enhances Streaming with NewTek

In 2020, Latin American video production company LocalGames realized their traditional workflow for producing live broadcasts of esports tournaments was completely unworkable during COVID-19 restrictions. Gaming tournament broadcasts, which are the company’s lifeblood, would continue, but all competitions would be virtual. No spectator-packed venues, no competitors on-site, international borders closed. The company was given just over a week to adapt to that change.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Where to find the best information on eSports

Over the last 10 years, eSports has become one of the most successful industries around. Teams such as Fnatic, Team Liquid, and Evil Geniuses have made tens of millions of dollars. Sport at its core has given millions of people around the world a sense of unity and enjoyment. Whether its football, basketball, or baseball, fans come together to support their team and celebrate the highs and lows. ESports takes competition to a new level through the video game medium. With games like Call of Duty, DotA 2, and CS: GO, teams of skilled gamers compete in tournaments around the world.
Video GamesBBC

Esports' popularity 'only scratching the surface'

For some, it may seem like esports - competitive gaming broadcast live to millions across the world - came from nowhere. In truth, however, it's been around much longer than you'd think, with the first organised event thought to have taken place way back in 1972 in the US. Now...
Video GamesVillage Voice

Why eSports is Popular, According To FortuneZ

As a global media publication, FortuneZ has covered news about gaming, cryptocurrency, and financial markets since the start of the new millennium. Its target audiences were the industry’s working professionals and enthusiasts. FortuneZ has covered a lot about the growth in popularity of the online gaming competition called eSports. FortuneZ...
Lifestyleinsidersport.com

Danish First Division reignites NordicBet sponsorship

Sports betting and online casino operator Betsson’s NordicBet brand has resumed its sponsorship of Denmark’s second-tier football tournament. Agreed between Betsson AB and Divisionsforeningen, the trade association for professional football in Denmark, the deal will see the First Division once again take on the title of NordicBet Liga. The initial...
Video Gameschanhassen.mn.us

eSports League - Single-Game Option

With your registration fee, you may select 1 game to play and gain access to ladders, leagues, and tournaments for that individual game. These activity options will provide 3+ games per week in the selected title. The Blaze Fire video gaming and eSports club is a fun, safe way for the gamers in your household to play with other age-verified competitors so they can make friends within their own community through video gaming. Joining the club gains players access to organized community play to choose to participate in structured leagues and tournaments or social ladder and play activities. Players aged 7+ will participate from home and engage safely in club activity through the Safe Harbor-certified platform GYO Score. Available games frequently rotate to keep up with the most popular titles for kids. Prizes and rewards can be earned for participation and also winning our special skill-based tournaments and leagues. All gamer skill levels are welcome!
Video Gamessportspromedia.com

PODCAST | Seizing the esports sponsorship opportunity

Gaming takes centre stage in this session from the SportsPro Insider Series. Hosted by Becca Henry, vice president of communications at Misfits Gaming Group, and with a panel featuring George Mead, Fnatic’s partnerships director, and Alex Nuñez, brand partnerships and advertising sales lead for EA Sports Madden NFL, the three unpick what brands can do to flourish in the expanding esports sponsorship space.
EconomyeMarketer

The creator economy is booming, but it’s no threat to brand sponsorships

Creators have never been hotter: Social platforms want them, and marketers want to work with them. At the same time, however, the creator economy is expanding, adding new or improved opportunities for creators to make money outside of brand partnerships. So, where does that leave brands?. “We’re just seeing the...
Computer Sciencechatsports.com

Bayes Esports: How to get hired in esports data

Esports data is a rapidly growing sector and a lucrative career opportunity for those interested in computer science. To get hired in an esports data related position, however, candidates must know more than just how to write code. German esports data company Bayes Esports was founded in 2019 and has...
Economygamingintelligence.com

NordicBet resumes football sponsorship in Denmark

Betsson Group's NordicBet brand has resumed its sponsorship of Divisionsforeningen, Denmark's second tier football league, which will be again be known as NordicBet Liga. Betsson sponsored the league between 2017 and 2019 before new marketing regulations paused the partnership last year, with amended regulations now allowing the sponsorship to resume for the 2021/22 season.
Video Gameschatsports.com

Esports Movers and Shakers in May 2021

Each month, ESI, in collaboration with Omnicoach, compiles the period’s most significant esports movers and shakers (personnel changes). Omnicoach is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that connects esports teams and their sponsors with fans via authentic in-game experiences, helping engage and monetise audiences more effectively. To learn more about the company’s general service, click here, and for a specific Omnicoach case study click here.