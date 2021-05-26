Best pool toys for kids

There are plenty of decisions to make when buying a swimming pool, but you may be surprised to learn that there's also a lot to consider when shopping for a pool filter. There are three different types—sand filters, cartridge filters, and diatomaceous earth (DE) filter—and there are pros and cons for each. Everything from expense and maintenance to water clarity and energy efficiency are at play, and finding the right filter for you boils down to more than whether you have an in-ground or above-ground pool, or its size. Luckily, we've done the legwork and rounded up the best pool filters on the market, plus offer advice on what to consider while you shop.