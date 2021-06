Why don’t all women wear hats, right? They are extremely stylish, add flair to your outfit, and they are like having a crown on your head (but without the jewels, of course). Many women dread wearing a hat because they haven’t found the right hat for them yet. However, they are extremely useful if you have a bad hair day; you get to look fantastic while not spending much effort trying to control the chaotic hair strands. There are some rules to wearing a hat, as there are numerous types of hats and each one is suitable for a certain outfit, style, or occasion. In this guide, you will find how to properly wear hats for women and to look majestic effortlessly.