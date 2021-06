The Indianola and Norwalk boys and girls soccer squads faced off in Norwalk and Indianola Tuesday evening, with the Norwalk boys winning at home 3-0, and the Norwalk girls winning at the Indianola stadium 5-1. The Norwalk boys squad quickly earned a 2-0 lead on the Indians in the first half, holding the Indians to limited offensive opportunities and scoring another in the second half. Norwalk improves to 9-7 on the season and will next play in postseason play against Urbandale, while the Indians boys are now 2-13 and will match up with Ames in postseason play, with both games taking place tomorrow.