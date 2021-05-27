Cancel
At Accomac Perdue, “hundreds of jobs” starting at $15 per hour

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to imagine an Eastern Shore employer needing hundreds of workers immediately at an hourly wage that brings in than $31,000 a year. But that’s exactly the case right now at the Perdue Farms Inc. processing plant in Accomac. The national shortage of workers, which has hamstrung some...

