Wellsboro senior Kerrah Clymer broke the school record for career home runs, hitting her 13th during her time with the Hornets, in a 10-2 win over Canton on Friday. “It was my goal this year to break that record, and I have been tied for the record for a long time now, so I was very excited to finally do it. I am very thankful to my teammates, coaches and my family for all the support.”