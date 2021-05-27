Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Throwback: How much were Toyotas back in 1995?

By Anton Andres, Info
autoindustriya.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's not often we come across a vehicle price list from the '90s. These are not something we keep in our personal archives, so it's nice to see those sharing it and reminding us of days gone by. The list we stumbled upon comes from Toyota, the country's top-selling brand at the time.

www.autoindustriya.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyotas#Luxury Cars#Car Models#Toyota Hilux#Car Windows#Corolla#Crown#Hiace#Vios#Php#Innova#Corona#Modern Cars#Automatic Versions#Brand#Touchscreens#Paranaque#Time#Power Windows#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Cars
Country
Philippines
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Much Horsepower Does a Toyota Supra Have?

Since the revival of the Toyota Supra in 2020, fans of the previous body style have slowly accepted the GR Supra. The new 2021 Toyota Supra GR comes in a few different trim levels. These options are the 2.0, 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the A91 Edition. The 2.0 is the base trim, and it gets an estimated 255 horsepower. The 3.0, 3.0 Premium and the A91 Edition all have 382 horsepower.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

What Is Toyota Safety Sense? How It Works and What Models Include It

Value has long been a hallmark for Toyotas, and their features-per-dollar appeal increases as Toyota Safety Sense (or TSS for short) technologies spread across the automaker's lineup. Toyota Safety Sense bundles modern driver aids and automated safety systems. These features help ease the work you do behind the wheel and can intervene in dangerous road situations. Nearly every 2021 Toyota model includes TSS. Here's how TSS works, the features it includes, and which models come with it.
Businesscips.org

How does Toyota stay number one for SRM?

A focus on the impact of procurement decisions on suppliers has kept Toyota at the top of an automotive SRM ranking. Toyota is number one in the annual North American Automotive OEM Supplier Working Relations Index (WRI) from Plante Moran, followed by Honda and General Motors. Dave Andrea, principal in...
CarsPinkbike.com

Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?

Geometry has been one of the big talking points over the past 10 years of mountain biking. Ever since trailblazers such as Mondraker and Geometron started banging the longer, lower, slacker drum, bikes have become far less like their road bike counterparts and far more capable at tackling the world's toughest trails. But how different is modern geometry from that at the start of the 2010s? To find out, we picked 10 lines of bikes that have been present through the decade and compared their numbers from back in the day until today.
CarsEllsworth American

On the Road Review: Toyota Venza Hybrid

Toyota’s second-generation Venza, now available after a three-year gap in production, returns as a hybrid-powered offering only. A slightly stretched version of the RAV4 — 6 inches longer — Toyota claims the Venza remains a midsize crossover despite interior measurements no larger than the compact class RAV4. Endowed with styling...
CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross squeezes into small SUV lineup

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross emerges as the right-sized center in Toyota's Venn diagram of small cars. Larger than the Toyota C-HR and taller than the Corolla sedan on which it's based, the 2022 Corolla Cross looks like a small RAV4. Toyota debuted its latest crossover SUV on Wednesday, calling...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale On Motorious As May Presses On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we roll into the fourth weekend of May.
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2016 Titanium Silver Kia Optima

CARFAX One-Owner. Titanium Gray 2016 Kia Optima EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC SiriusXM Satellite Radio Free for 3 Months!, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors.YOU HAVE TO COME SEE WHAT WE HAVE TO OFFER. OUR SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY BUYERS PROGRAM IS INCLUDED WITH THIS PURCHASE. YOU WILL GET OIL CHANGES, VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTIONS AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Odometer is 25814 miles below market average! 24/35 City/Highway MPGCertification Program Details: Type your description here Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000 * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards * 2016 KBB.com 16 Best Family Cars * 2016 KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist * 2016 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000 * 2016 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded CarsCALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!!Reviews: * Quiet cabin; plenty of convenience and luxury features for the money; excellent blend of fuel efficiency and performance with turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. Source: Edmunds.
Carssanfernandosun.com

2022 Cadillac CTV-V Blackwing

Maybe Bigfoot is real. Something almost as unusual has just been sighted: A Cadillac sedan with a manual transmission. Plus 472 horsepower. Through the rear wheels only. If that can exist, then Bigfoot just might. What It Is. The CT4 is Cadillac’s compact-sized, entry-level sport sedan. It normally comes with...
Carsfordauthority.com

Next-Gen Ford Fusion, Mondeo Brought To Life Following Partial Reveal

Nearly two years ago, Ford Authority was the first to report that the next-gen Ford Fusion, or Ford Mondeo as it’s called in some markets, would be coming back as a global crossover. In recent months, we’ve spied several prototypes, including an early, cobbled-together mule. Then, just yesterday, we spotted a next-gen Ford Fusion or Mondeo out driving around with some familiar styling cues, which graphic designer KDesign AG has now brought to life with these new renderings.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest New Cars Under $40,000 According to U.S. News

Say you want a fast car but are car shopping on a budget. In fact, say you’re in the market for a fast new car under $40,000. The good news is that you’ve got plenty of affordable new cars to choose from and, according to U.S. News & World Report, the following are just some of the fastest new cars under $40,000.
Carsfordauthority.com

Next-Gen Ford Fusion, Mondeo Successor Spotted Testing In Germany

It’s been nearly two years since Ford Authority was the first to report that the next-gen Ford Fusion, or Ford Mondeo as it’s called in some parts of the world, would be returning as a global crossover. Since then, we’ve spied several mules and prototypes, some of them nothing more than cobbled-together parts from Ford’s bin. But now, we’ve spotted a next-gen Ford Fusion and Mondeo successor testing in Germany, and it looks far more advanced than those previously seen models.
Buying Carstflcar.com

2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition Adds A New, Carbon Fiber-Laced Limited Run Model: News

Toyota’s latest Supra A91-CF Edition will go on sale this fall. The fifth-generation Toyota Supra has carried a special edition as part of its lineup for both 2020 and 2021, and this upcoming model year will be no exception. This time around, the 2022 Supra A91-CF Edition is showing the 3.0-liter model some love, bestowing it with a host of carbon fiber pieces throughout the car’s exterior as well as some interior tweaks.