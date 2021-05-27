RIPTA bus shuttle from Newport's North End to Middletown's Second Beach gets mixed reviews

World Oceans Day (WOD) is an international celebration established by the United Nations to bring awareness to the benefits humankind derives from the ocean, and our collective responsibility to protect it. The 2021 WOD theme is Life & Livelihood: what does living by the ocean mean to you? Clean Ocean Access (COA) works every day towards our vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. As caretakers of our local coastlines, we know we must come together to protect the marine resources we all rely on. COA Board President Monica DeAngelis shared, “As a marine biologist, I’ve had many opportunities to study the ocean’s incredible biodiversity, and as a resident of Rhode Island I have enjoyed what research has shown – that there is a connection between spending time in the natural world and lowering our stress levels. At Clean Ocean Access we offer a variety of ways for you to build a connection to the ocean that is inclusive, innovative, and informed. I encourage everyone to take action on this WOD 2021 and beyond because our local actions have a global impact.”