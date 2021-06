On a lonely stretch of Florida swamp road, in the year 1920, a model T Ford with no headlights and two hastily replaced tires is trying to make its way through the thick night. The driver is a hero of the recent World War (though she would never call herself such) and is on her way to becoming the country’s reigning expert in the application of fossil techniques to petroleum geology, but at the moment, she is simply Julia Anna Gardner, newly minted motorist and field worker for the United States Geological Survey.