Mary (Ewing) Lynch, 94, long-time resident of Canton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 21, 2021, at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit, Pennsylvania. Born on Feb. 11, 1927, in Waverly, Ohio, Mary was the daughter of the late Clarence and Pauline (Foster) Ewing. Mary graduated from her hometown high school in Waverly and continued her education at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio where she obtained her RN diploma and then further continued her education at Ohio State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in education in 1951. Months later, Mary married John M. Lynch and started her career in Dayton, Ohio. John and Mary consequently settled in Canton, Pennsylvania in 1963 where they raised their five children. Mary was best known for being the school nurse at Canton Junior/Senior High School for over 15 years.