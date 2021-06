HOKA One One might have a funny name, but when it comes to their running shoes, it’s no laughing matter. Deeply respected amongst diehard running enthusiasts, the brand continues to craft insanely comfortable shoes that look just as good during a run to the grocery store as they do on an actual run, made with all kinds of smart tech to keep you up and running no matter the distance. Enough with the pun work, though, as the new Clifton 8 is here to redefine what a HOKA running shoe can do.