Warren County deer tests positive for CWD, first confirmed in PA Northern Tier
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday a confirmed positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in a white-tailed deer on a Warren County hunting preserve. Remaining deer were euthanized and all tested negative for the disease. The department has quarantined the preserve for five years. Contact tracing to determine any further exposure is in progress and may necessitate additional quarantines.www.thedailyreview.com