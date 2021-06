Helmut Marko has said the rise of Max Verstappen has ensured there are no regrets over letting Carlos Sainz leave the Red Bull family. Both Verstappen and Sainz came up through the ranks with Red Bull and were team-mates together at the junior team then known as Toro Rosso in 2015 but, while Verstappen was soon fast-tracked to the senior set-up, Sainz had to be very patient for his own breakthrough.