Rebecca Romijn goes where the wild things are in ‘Endangered Species’
After six pandemic-mandated months in the house, Rebecca Romijn had no trouble saying ‘Yes’ last October to taking the family to Kenya for “Endangered Species.”. An action thriller set alongside a dysfunctional family drama, “Species” finds Romijn’s American tourist family accidentally marooned and likely to become dinner to the spectacular Amboseli National Park’s many hungry creatures — leopards, hyenas, rhinos, lions.www.bostonherald.com