Rebecca Romijn goes where the wild things are in ‘Endangered Species’

By Stephen Schaefer
Boston Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter six pandemic-mandated months in the house, Rebecca Romijn had no trouble saying ‘Yes’ last October to taking the family to Kenya for “Endangered Species.”. An action thriller set alongside a dysfunctional family drama, “Species” finds Romijn’s American tourist family accidentally marooned and likely to become dinner to the spectacular Amboseli National Park’s many hungry creatures — leopards, hyenas, rhinos, lions.

Moviesnbcpalmsprings.com

“Endangered Species” Interview: Action, Thrills, and Wildlife Preservation

Philip Winchester is the uptight dad Jack and Michael Johnson is his son Noah in M.J. Bassett’s “Endangered Species.” Here’s the full synopsis:. Starring Rebecca Romijn (X-Men) and Jerry O’Connell (Showtime’s “Billions”) this gripping adventure tale unfolds beneath a brutal African sun. Jack Halsey takes his wife (Romijn), their adult kids, and a friend for a dream vacation in Kenya. But as they venture off alone into a wilderness park, their safari van is flipped over by an angry rhino, leaving them injured and desperate. Then, as two of them go in search of rescue, a bloody, vicious encounter with a leopard and a clan of hyenas incites a desperate fight for survival.
MoviesNewsTimes

'Endangered Species' Review: Hyenas Threaten to Tear Apart Family Before They Can Do It Themselves

The other family-imperiled-by-rampaging-beasts movie this weekend, “Endangered Species” is different from “A Quiet Place Part II” in many ways, particularly in that its characters cannot stop yakking — with corresponding diminished viewer concern for their survival under extreme duress. MJ Bassett’s South African-produced thriller has a vacationing American clan doing all the wrong things in a Kenyan wildlife preserve. Needless to say, the local fauna quickly notice there are some fresh snacks on the savanna, to our protagonists’ grief.
Violent Crimesbleedingcool.com

Endangered Species Star Philip Winchester Talks Filming Opportunities

Some may say the best jobs are the ones that don't feel like work, and that's the perk of being an actor like Philip Winchester, who shot on location in Africa for his latest film Endangered Species. Winchester plays Jack Halsey, the family patriarch of a safari-gone-wrong with his vacationing family. I spoke to the star about having the coincidence of shooting back-to-back films, adjusting to early pandemic protocols, chemistry on set, and his Dick Wolf-TV future. "I was working with [director] M.J. Bassett on a film called Rogue, and we were shooting in Johannesburg, South Africa," Winchester said. "The second film came up and the idea of shooting a film right on the heels of Rogue in Johannesburg. We said, 'Yeah, let's do that. Let's get together with the cast together. Let's shoot right after we're done and roll into this one and then maybe roll into a third one.' Then a few things happened, and it got waylaid. Then 2020 rolled around, and the world kind of fell off its axis for a little bit."
Moviescommonsensemedia.org

Endangered Species

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Well-meaning but too ridiculous to really work, this misfire of a family-bonding safari adventure is packed with frustrating characters, poor choices, and cheap-looking CGI animals. Endangered Species seems to have gambled its emotional arc on Jack's redemption. Unfortunately, he's so aggravating and despicable from the outset that it would take far longer than 101 minutes for most folks to really forgive him. He's immediately established as a weaselly oil company man who's whiny and yet arrogant, and it's not long before we learn that he has a problem with his son's homosexuality. He also hates his daughter Zoe's boyfriend. Zoe, for her part, has taken to calling him by his name rather than "Dad" out of a lack of respect, and it's easy to agree with her.
MoviesMetroWest Daily News

Too much needless drama dilutes the thrills of ‘Endangered Species’

Warning: If you have any intention of seeing this “American family vacations in Africa, but everything goes very wrong” movie, do not – DO NOT – watch the official preview trailer. It gives away pretty much every surprise, and it’s a movie that depends on its surprises to make it work.
TravelWISH-TV

Celebrating Endangered Species Day with Travel Channel’s Philippe Cousteau

On May 21, the nation will celebrate Endangered Species Day by learning about and taking action to protect threatened and endangered species and the environments in which they live. Joining us today is Philippe Cousteau, Host of Travel Channel’s “Caribbean Pirate Treasure,” an Environmentalist, Conservationist and the grandson of legendary...
Animalskiss951.com

List of Animals to Protect for Endangered Species Day

The third Friday of May is celebrated as National Endangered Species Day across the globe to raise awareness about endangered species and wildlife. We share this planet with many beautiful creatures and it’s our job to help keep them safe. To celebrate the 16th annual endangered species day, we created a list of animals that are in need of protection. These are all threatened and endangered species and you can find a full list here.
Los Angeles, CANBC Los Angeles

LA Zoo Spotlights Endangered Species Day With a New Podcast

"Endangered: Short Tales For The Nearly Forgotten" launches on National Endangered Species Day, which is May 21. LA Zoo is partnering with Mongabay and the University of Montana on the venture, as well as "award-winning actors" "Each ten-minute episode," which has been created for kids, "features a different endangered species"
TV Seriestechadvisor.com

Star Trek: Section 31 - is the Michelle Yeoh spin-off still happening?

In fact, in March 2021, reports centred around an interview in Variety with Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman and executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, Julie McNamara, which seems to suggest that no new Star Trek series would be launched until one of the current five ends its run.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Katherine Heigl And Sarah Chalke Are Super Pumped About Netflix's Firefly Lane Season 2 Renewal

It’s no small thing for a new show to get greenlit for a second season. Many pilots and one-season wonders get the chop, and a second season pick-up could mean the difference between a hit and a cancellation. That must be why Firefly Lane stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke have been so excited on Instagram - Netflix just renewed the time-hopping drama for Season 2.
MoviesVanity Fair

Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet “Would Absolutely Love to Play Mare Again”

Now that Mare of Easttown’s central mystery has been solved (that Ross family sure harbors a lot of secrets), devoted fans may feel a little like Jean Smart’s Fruit Ninja–addicted Helen. Just as Kate Winslet’s mother developed a voracious habit for the game, viewers are wondering how they’ll fill their Sunday nights without Delco accents and an Oscar winner vaping onscreen. Questions about a second season of the HBO drama have lingered, prompting Winslet and company to provide answers.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

All American - Season 3 - Jaclyn Smith To Guest Star

Charlie’s Angels alum Jaclyn Smith will guest-star on an upcoming Season 3 episode as Wendy Fine, Laura’s mother, TVLine has exclusively learned. Wendy is described as a smart and confident former lawyer from Chicago who comes to Beverly Hills to check on Laura. And though mother and daughter share a love for the law, they couldn’t see the legal system more differently. The character will appear in Episode 14, airing Monday, June 14.