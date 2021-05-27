11 Great Korean Movies You Can Watch On For Free On Tubi

Theaters largely shut down during the early days of the pandemic, but many reopened, if to a fraction of their regular audience, late last summer. The plan was supposed to work like this: the release of Tenet would signal the return of moviegoing normality as those reluctant to visit movie theaters flocked to a film they couldn’t resist. The only problem: Tenet’s release date kept getting pushed and when it did arrive it played to a much smaller audience Yet while most stayed home, some still went to the movies, resulting in one of the weirdest stretches in box office history, one that made sort-of hits out of films like The War with Grandpa, starring Robert De Niro as a retiree who partakes in a dangerously escalating prank battle with his grandson. (Ever want to see De Niro, Christopher Walken, Cheech Marin, and Jane Seymour play dodgeball in a trampoline park? That’s your movie.)