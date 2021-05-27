Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Chisago, Douglas, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog have developed this morning across parts of west central Minnesota, southern Minnesota, central Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. This locally dense fog will reduce visibility at times to a quarter mile or less through the mid morning. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.