Benton County, MN

Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Chisago, Douglas, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing of uninsulated outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Benton; Chisago; Douglas; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Todd FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeze Watch#Chisago#Mille Lacs#Freezing#Portions#Water Pipes#Target Area#Crops#Tender Plants#Moderate Certainty
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog have developed this morning across parts of west central Minnesota, southern Minnesota, central Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. This locally dense fog will reduce visibility at times to a quarter mile or less through the mid morning. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.
Douglas County, MNEcho Press

Don't burn in Douglas County today, Thursday, May 6

With extreme fire risk conditions across much of Minnesota Thursday, May 6, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Douglas and 46 other counties:. The counties include Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Renville, Roseau, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine.