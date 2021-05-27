Freeze Watch issued for Benton, Chisago, Douglas, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing of uninsulated outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Benton; Chisago; Douglas; Isanti; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Todd FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov