Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barron County, WI

Freeze Watch issued for Barron, Polk, Rusk by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barron; Polk; Rusk FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, WI
City
Barron, WI
County
Barron County, WI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
County
Rusk County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Minnesota#Freeze Watch#Freezing#Portions#Outdoor Water Pipes#Crops#Tender Plants#Ground Pipes#Target Area#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Barron County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog have developed this morning across parts of west central Minnesota, southern Minnesota, central Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. This locally dense fog will reduce visibility at times to a quarter mile or less through the mid morning. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.
Polk County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake or river, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTY At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amery, or 29 miles north of River Falls, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clear Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Polk County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near a lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 429 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amery, or 31 miles north of River Falls, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Amery around 435 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Clear Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barron County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Barron County in very high fire danger zone

The state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across Wisconsin, particularly in the northern two-thirds of the state. The increased fire danger is due to the low relative humidities expected across the state, with the lowest...
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Barron County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

High risk of wildfires continues as dry conditions persist

Wisconsin is coming into the homestretch of fire season, and the state Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant as fire danger is very high and high across the state once again this weekend, particularly in the north, including Barron County. Green-up is progressing nicely in...