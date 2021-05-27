Here are the movies debuting in theaters Memorial Day weekend

Heading into Memorial Day weekend, there are two major movie premieres and three smaller-scale debuts. Here are the films opening May 28.

‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Premise: The Abbott family faces the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence.

Where to watch: Aloma Cinema Grill, AMC Altamonte Mall 18, AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24, AMC West Oaks 14, Cinemark Orlando and XD, Universal Cinemark at CityWalk and XD, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, CMX Plaza Cafe 12, Epic Theatres (Clermont, Deltona, Mount Dora, Ocala, Orlando, Titusville locations), Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14, Regal Oviedo Mall, Regal Pointe Orlando 4DX & IMAX, Regal The Loop & RPX, Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX, Regal Wekiva Riverwalk, Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, West Orange Cinema

‘American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally’

Premise: An American woman dubbed Axis Sally broadcasts Nazi propaganda during World War II. She’s eventually captured and tried for treason in Washington D.C. after the war.

Where to watch: Rent it on Vudu for $9.99. Stay tuned for Central Florida theatrical screenings.

‘Cruella’

Premise: Set in the 1970s, “Cruella” follows a young grifter named Estella who is determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

Where to watch: Disney+ Premier Access, Aloma Cinema Grill, AMC Altamonte Mall 18, AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24, AMC West Oaks 14, Cinemark Orlando and XD, Universal Cinemark at CityWalk and XD, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, CMX Plaza Cafe 12, Epic Theatres (Clermont, Deltona, Mount Dora, Ocala, Orlando, Titusville locations), Fashion Square Premiere Cinema 14, Regal Oviedo Mall, Regal Pointe Orlando 4DX & IMAX, Regal The Loop & RPX, Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX, Regal Wekiva Riverwalk, Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, West Orange Cinema

‘Endangered Species’

Premise: A wealthy American family travels to Kenya for a dream vacation, but when their safari vehicle is attacked by a rhino, they are stranded and struggle to survive.

Where to watch: Find it through video-on-demand platforms. Stay tuned for Central Florida theatrical screenings.

‘Moby Doc’

Premise: In this biographical documentary, Moby reflects on his personal life and iconic music.

Where to watch: Apple TV

Know before you go

Many theaters still have coronavirus safety precautions in place. Here’s what you should know before you go see a movie.

Aloma Cinema Grill — The theater is following CDC guidelines when it comes to face coverings — fully vaccinated guests can come sans mask; the theater will not check vaccination status. Vaccinated staff can opt to wear or a mask or go mask-free. There is limited, spaced seating in auditoriums, which are cleaned between screenings. Hand sanitizer is available.

— The theater is following CDC guidelines when it comes to face coverings — fully vaccinated guests can come sans mask; the theater will not check vaccination status. Vaccinated staff can opt to wear or a mask or go mask-free. There is limited, spaced seating in auditoriums, which are cleaned between screenings. Hand sanitizer is available. AMC Theatres — Masks are required except while eating and drinking (employees also wear masks). Social distancing is enforced with markers on the ground as well as with spaced seating between parties in auditoriums. Hand sanitizer is available. Theaters are disinfected in between screenings, high-touch areas are cleaned regularly and MERV 13 air filters help maximize fresh airflow. More info: amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean

— Masks are required except while eating and drinking (employees also wear masks). Social distancing is enforced with markers on the ground as well as with spaced seating between parties in auditoriums. Hand sanitizer is available. Theaters are disinfected in between screenings, high-touch areas are cleaned regularly and MERV 13 air filters help maximize fresh airflow. More info: amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean Cinemark — Masks are required except while eating or drinking, plus theaters are operating at reduced capacity to enforce social distancing. Auditoriums are cleaned between screenings, high-touch areas are sanitized frequently, air quality standards have been enhanced and hand sanitizer is available. Employees must wear masks, wash hands frequently and submit to wellness checks; there’s also a Chief Clean & Safety Monitor at each theater. More info: cinemark.com/cinemark-standard

— Masks are required except while eating or drinking, plus theaters are operating at reduced capacity to enforce social distancing. Auditoriums are cleaned between screenings, high-touch areas are sanitized frequently, air quality standards have been enhanced and hand sanitizer is available. Employees must wear masks, wash hands frequently and submit to wellness checks; there’s also a Chief Clean & Safety Monitor at each theater. More info: cinemark.com/cinemark-standard Cinépolis — Guests must follow CDC mandates when it comes to masks; visitors are encouraged to wear masks except while eating or drinking. Auditoriums are cleaned between screenings, high-touch areas are cleaned every 30 minutes and sanitizer and wipes are available upon request. Floor markers encourage social distancing, and their ticket booking system has been updated to ensure at least 6 feet of space between parties. Team members must wear face masks, wash hands frequently and undergo temperature checks. cinepolisusa.com/COVID19

— Guests must follow CDC mandates when it comes to masks; visitors are encouraged to wear masks except while eating or drinking. Auditoriums are cleaned between screenings, high-touch areas are cleaned every 30 minutes and sanitizer and wipes are available upon request. Floor markers encourage social distancing, and their ticket booking system has been updated to ensure at least 6 feet of space between parties. Team members must wear face masks, wash hands frequently and undergo temperature checks. cinepolisusa.com/COVID19 CMX Cinemas — Face masks are required, except while seated. When guests purchase a ticket, CMX’s system automatically blocks off seats north, south, east and west of the selected seats (auditorium are at 50 percent capacity). Social distance markers keep guests spaced in common areas. Sanitation and cleaning have been enhanced between screenings, plus a deep micro cleaning takes place each night. Team members wear protective equipment and wash their hands at least once an hour. More info: cmxcinemas.com/COVID-Safety-Regulations-at-CMX-cinemas

— Face masks are required, except while seated. When guests purchase a ticket, CMX’s system automatically blocks off seats north, south, east and west of the selected seats (auditorium are at 50 percent capacity). Social distance markers keep guests spaced in common areas. Sanitation and cleaning have been enhanced between screenings, plus a deep micro cleaning takes place each night. Team members wear protective equipment and wash their hands at least once an hour. More info: cmxcinemas.com/COVID-Safety-Regulations-at-CMX-cinemas Epic Theatres — Customers must wear face masks within theaters except while seated. Social distancing is enforced through spaced seating. Hand sanitizer is available. Auditoriums are cleaned between screenings, high-touch areas are frequently disinfected and deep cleanings occur nightly.

— Customers must wear face masks within theaters except while seated. Social distancing is enforced through spaced seating. Hand sanitizer is available. Auditoriums are cleaned between screenings, high-touch areas are frequently disinfected and deep cleanings occur nightly. Premiere Cinemas — Face masks are required in the lobby, restrooms, hallways and while entering/exiting theaters for customers over age 2. Hand sanitizer is available. Patrons must leave through the exit door to avoid crowds and allow for social distancing. More info: premierecinemas.net/covid

— Face masks are required in the lobby, restrooms, hallways and while entering/exiting theaters for customers over age 2. Hand sanitizer is available. Patrons must leave through the exit door to avoid crowds and allow for social distancing. More info: premierecinemas.net/covid Regal — Masks are not required unless mandated by state and local guidelines. Where masks are mandated, they can be removed only while eating and drinking inside the auditorium. Social distancing is enforced with every other register open, markers on the ground and at least one empty seat between groups in auditoriums. Employees undergo health screenings prior to shifts. More info: regmovies.com/static/en/us/corona-virus-response

— Masks are not required unless mandated by state and local guidelines. Where masks are mandated, they can be removed only while eating and drinking inside the auditorium. Social distancing is enforced with every other register open, markers on the ground and at least one empty seat between groups in auditoriums. Employees undergo health screenings prior to shifts. More info: regmovies.com/static/en/us/corona-virus-response West Orange Cinema — Masks must be worn except while eating or drinking while seated. Theater capacity has been reduced, seats are assigned and buffer zones have been implemented between groups. Enhanced cleaning occurs between showings, and high-touch surfaces are sanitized frequently. Hand sanitizer is available. Employees undergo health screenings prior to shifts. More info: westorange5.com

