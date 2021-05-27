Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Japan medical groups warn over Olympics

By Kazuhiro NOGI
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tv1Nw_0aD2HazI00
The International Olympic Committee has offered to bring in medical staff to ensure the Games do not prove a burden on Japan's healthcare system /AFP/File

A Tokyo medical group warned Thursday that the Olympics should be held without spectators because of virus risks, while a doctors' association urged outright cancellation, warning of potential "disaster".

Several parts of Japan are under virus states of emergency over a surge in infections, and the public is largely opposed to holding the Games this summer.

Medical groups have warned the massive event could introduce new variants to Japan and strain medical resources as the country battles a fourth virus wave.

The Tokyo Medical Association, with over 20,000 members, has not called for an outright cancellation.

But its chairman Haruo Ozaki said Thursday that "holding the Games without spectators is the bare minimum given the current situation".

"This is the Olympics in a time of emergency," he said at a press conference.

Organisers have already barred overseas fans from the Tokyo Games, an unprecedented decision for the Olympics.

A decision on domestic spectators is expected in late June.

The virus states of emergency in several regions, including Tokyo, are expected to be extended this week until June 20.

Ozaki urged the government to take stricter measures against the virus immediately, warning "this is the last chance" to subdue infections before the Games.

Tokyo's current virus restrictions allow venues to have up to 5,000 fans or 50 percent capacity, whichever is fewer.

Olympic organisers say extensive rulebooks with virus countermeasures will keep participants and the Japanese public safe.

The measures include daily testing for athletes and a ban on using public transport.

But Naoto Ueyama, chair of the Japan Doctors Union, said bringing tens of thousands of athletes, staff, media and officials from around the world posed a real "danger", particularly of spreading variants.

"Initially the Tokyo Olympics was dubbed a Games to showcase reconstruction from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, but the Tokyo Olympics could generate another disaster," he said.

"A new variant might arise and may be called the Tokyo Olympic strain, and the criticism that the Games were a great act of folly by humankind may stalk us for the next 100 years to come," he added.

"Some people are acting almost like dictators and asking people to make sacrifices in order for the Olympic Games to go ahead."

His union represents 130 doctors across Japan, and along with another association representing around 6,000 doctors in Tokyo has explicitly backed an Olympics cancellation.

Olympic organisers have insisted they will not create additional pressure on Japan's healthcare system, with the International Olympic Committee offering to bring in medical staff to ensure the Games do not prove a burden.

Calls from organisers for volunteer nurses caused an uproar, but a request for volunteer doctors actually ended up attracting nearly double the required specialists.

Around 80 percent of people in Japan want the Games either cancelled or postponed for another year, polls show.

But Japan's government and Olympic organisers say the show will go on, and the first athletes are expected to begin arriving for training camps from next week.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Pressure Groups#Medical Doctors#Emergency#Training Camps#Japanese#The Japan Doctors Union#Medical Groups#Olympic Organisers#Country#Virus States#Virus Risks#Overseas Fans#Athletes#Virus Countermeasures#Medical Resources#Domestic Spectators#Medical Staff#Stricter Measures#Infections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
TravelVOA

US Issues ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning for Japan Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

With less than two months remaining before the opening ceremony, the Tokyo Olympics received another jolt Monday when the U.S. government issued a warning for its citizens not to travel to Japan due to rising rates of new COVID-19 cases. The State Department issued its highest travel advisory warning, Level...
CoronavirusPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Are Olympics in Japan in Jeopardy?

TOKYO (AP) — Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s third-biggest city and only 2 1/2 hours by bullet train from Summer Olympics host Tokyo, are overflowing with coronavirus patients. About 35,000 people nationwide — twice the number of those in hospitals — must stay at home with the disease, often becoming seriously ill and sometimes dying before they can get medical care. Some see the crisis Osaka as a warning for what could happen to the rest of the country at a time when officials — and the world — are focused on the Olympics. Officials insist the Games in July will be safe and orderly even as a state of emergency spreads to other parts of Japan and a growing number of citizens call for a cancellation.
WorldFrankfort Times

US warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials and the State Department on Monday warned Americans against travel to Japan because of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, which is preparing to host the Olympics in just two months. The twin alerts don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country,...
TravelPosted by
CBS News

U.S. warns against travel to Japan, adding pressure as officials try to salvage COVID-battered Tokyo Olympics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned Americans against traveling to Japan because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, and that includes people who might have been hoping to soak up the atmosphere during this summer's Tokyo Olympics. The advisory will not keep U.S. athletes out of the Summer Games, but it does increase the already-tremendous pressure on the Olympics' organizers.
TravelBirmingham Star

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

A new US travel warning for Japan over virus risks will not affect this summer's pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Tuesday. The US State Department advisory released Monday urges citizens to avoid travel to Japan, where the borders are already closed to almost...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Top Doctor Warns Japan: Brace for Century of Shame Over ‘Olympic Coronavirus Variant’

It’s just eight weeks until the Summer Olympics are set to get underway in Tokyo—and the preparations couldn’t really be going any worse. Most of Japan’s urban population is living under a state of emergency, and polls keep showing that most people want the Games to be postponed or completely canceled. That sentiment is unlikely to be helped by a new warning from the head of the Japan Doctors Union, who said the Olympics could create a new virus variant that would shame the nation for a century. “All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging,” said Naoto Ueyama. “It could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”
TravelPosted by
The Week

U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Japan, but Japan says that won't affect the Summer Olympics

The State Department on Monday warned Americas, "Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned that "because of the current situation in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan." The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still plans to send a delegation of athletes to this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, and Japan said the U.S. warning won't affect the Games.
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Australian softball squad flies to Japan for Olympic camp

SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s Olympic softball squad left Sydney bound for Japan on Monday and will be among the earliest arrivals for the Tokyo Games. The so-called Aussie Spirit will be in camp in Ota City, north of Tokyo, and will narrow the squad down from 23 to 15 ahead of their opening Olympic game against host Japan on July 21 — two days before the official opening ceremony.
Asiakfgo.com

South Korea summons Japan envoy over islands on Olympics map

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea summoned Japan’s deputy ambassador on Tuesday to protest over a map on the Tokyo Olympics website that showed a set of South Korea-controlled islands as Japanese territory. The small islands, called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan, have been at the centre of...
Public Healthtrust.org

Japan's hosting of Olympics in pandemic 'not normal', adviser warns

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japan's most senior medical adviser said on Wednesday that hosting the Olympics during the nation's current state of coronavirus infections was "not normal" in one of the strongest warnings yet about risks from the troubled Games. Doctors have said the Olympics, due to start on...
PetsPosted by
AFP

Third giant panda cub born in Malaysia

A giant panda loaned to Malaysia from China has given birth to a rare third cub during its stay in the Southeast Asian country, wildlife officials said Wednesday. The cub was born Monday at Kuala Lumpur zoo to Liang Liang, who has been on loan to Malaysia since 2014 along with a male panda, Xing Xing, said the country's wildlife department.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Japan Doctors Union chairman warns of variant spread from Olympics

A Japanese doctor who leads a major physicians' union is warning that the upcoming Tokyo Olympics could be a superspreading event for new variants of COVID-19. The Associated Press reported that Naoto Ueyama, the head of the Japan Doctors Union, said Thursday that he worried health officials are not properly considering the ramifications of inviting thousands of foreign athletes and support staff to the county in July.
WorldPosted by
AFP

WHO approves China's Sinovac Covid jab

The World Health Organization on Tuesday approved the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use -- the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light. "The world desperately needs multiple Covid-19 vaccines to address the huge access inequity across the globe," said Mariangela Simao, the WHO's assistant director general for access to health products.