It’s a One-Two-Three for Shadwell Estates at Wolverhampton

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a One-Two-Three for Shadwell Estates at Wolverhampton. The good form of the James Owen stable continued at Wolverhampton on Wednesday, May 26 with a one-two-three for Shadwell Estates in the Follow @AROracing on Instagram (0-80) Handicap over nine and a half furlongs. Last years’ course and distance winner Mazyoonah just got up by a head to win from Nadelshiba, with recent course winner Farasah a further three and a half lengths behind in third.

everythinghorseuk.co.uk
