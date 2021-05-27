It’s a One-Two-Three for Shadwell Estates at Wolverhampton

On 17th May, sports venues around England were allowed to admit fans in bigger numbers than at any point since Covid-19 lockdown measures were first introduced in March 2020. It was a step greeted with relief and cautious optimism by organisations across the country, and the Jockey Club was no exception. Horse racing is the second best-attended sport in the UK after soccer in normal times, and the ripple effects of a suspension of events and then their closure to the public spread far and wide.