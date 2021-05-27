It’s a One-Two-Three for Shadwell Estates at Wolverhampton
It’s a One-Two-Three for Shadwell Estates at Wolverhampton. The good form of the James Owen stable continued at Wolverhampton on Wednesday, May 26 with a one-two-three for Shadwell Estates in the Follow @AROracing on Instagram (0-80) Handicap over nine and a half furlongs. Last years’ course and distance winner Mazyoonah just got up by a head to win from Nadelshiba, with recent course winner Farasah a further three and a half lengths behind in third.everythinghorseuk.co.uk