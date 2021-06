“My players have always given everything. From beginning to end, with all the injuries, COVID…”, added the madridista coach. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane appeared in an online press conference in the build-up to the clash with Villarreal on LaLiga matchday 38 (Saturday, 6:00pm CEST): “It's a special day. It's the final game of our LaLiga campaign. We've had our problems but we've made it here and we'll give it everything we've got. We'll leave it all out on the pitch. We know who we're up against, a team that is playing some great football. We're fully focused on doing all we can to take these three points".