Royal Ascot: What to Expect in This 2021 Session?
Royal Ascot takes place between Tuesday 15th June and Saturday 19th June 2021. Established in 1711, Ascot Racecourse is one of the main racetracks in the UK. The best horses and their jockeys race there for a prize of £ 5million. Members of the British Royal Family are loyal spectators of the Ascot Race and Queen Elizabeth II visits it every year. The event attracts over 300 000 people to the course each year, as a strict dress code is required, which also makes it a top-notch social event.everythinghorseuk.co.uk