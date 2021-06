The Putney Town Plan is a document prepared by the Putney Planning Commission with the assistance of other community boards, individuals, and professional planners, like the staff of the Windham Regional Commission. The Plan is structured to meet explicit requirements found in Vermont State Statute Title 24, Chapter 117: Municipal and Regional Planning and Development. This “enabling” statue describes a Municipal Plan as “statement of objectives, policies and programs of the municipality to guide the future growth and development of land, public services and facilities, and to protect the environment”. The Planning Commission is gearing up to commence on revising the Town Plan which expires in 2023. Much work is required and the Planning Commission can’t do the work alone.