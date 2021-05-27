Historic Portsmouth: Readers react to Admiral Rickover

Writing history, for me at least, is largely about discovering new people. Stories about architecture, preserved objects, important events, historic sites and natural disasters are ultimately stories about people. Which is why I was surprised, until recently, I had not bumped into the ghost of Admiral Hyman Rickover while on my daily rounds through the streets of Portsmouth’s past. He was, after all, the guy who created the United States “Nuclear Navy” that has had a powerful impact on this region’s economy since the 1950s.