What to expect at ever popular Royal Ascot 2021

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascot in Berkshire is one of the most famous horse racing tracks in England and the world, not least because it attracts all of England’s high society, complete with hats and tails. The highlight of the year is Royal Ascot. This event is known as the most famous racing event in the world. However, the attention of the press is more on the clothes (especially the hats) than on the races. It is therefore a real society event. Certain areas of the track are only accessible to people who adhere to a strict dress code. Hats are compulsory, as are suits for the men. Women are not allowed to show bare shoulders and are required to wear a hat. Just like on Prince’s Day, the strangest and most unusual creations can be seen at Ascot. Normally one only enters this area (the Royal Enclosure) when introduced by a member. To gain access, a minimum of 530 pounds must be paid.

