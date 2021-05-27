Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Twenty Minutes in My Empty Mind

By Max H. Schermer
Harvard Crimson
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, during the months living in my childhood bedroom, I often found myself taking aimless drives – canyon, freeway, shortcut to nowhere – discovering and rediscovering my favorite music. It is the only place where a spontaneous two-hour drive feels less like a chore and more like a gift.

www.thecrimson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Library#Mosquito#Beaches#Bluetooth#Spotify#Soundcloud Era#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
Place
Oahu
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Back of My Mind

The best song on Back of My Mind, H.E.R.’s debut full-length, is the first one. On “We Made It,” over a glimmering sample moving in reverse, the singer and guitarist nimbly hits swirls of falsetto notes, sing-songy raps, and full-on wails—the only time she does so on the album. There’s a gnarly guitar solo that she’s become known for at her many award-show performances, references to eating in fine-dining establishments in Paris, and a pretty piano outro. Back of My Mind never hits the triumphant high of its opener again. At 21 tracks, the album is too long, musically uneven, and leans on unnecessary guest appearances. But it also has moments of real promise, when H.E.R.—the four-time Grammy-award winner born Gabriella Wilson who’s been pitched to audiences for years now as a dynamic, mysterious talent—lives up to the hype.
Travelnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Matthew McConaughey: Travel opens my mind

Matthew McConaughey travels to get a "second perspective" on his life and to broaden his horizons. The 51-year-old actor takes some time away from his busy lifestyle to reflect on the choices he has made and his future to ensure he is on the right path. Speaking to Tim McGraw...
Musicwilliamsonherald.com

Keep these last-minute Father’s Day gifts in mind

Dear old dad does not want another tie, because that is so 2019 and pre-pandemic. Here are a few ideas for you to honor the dad, granddad or special person in your life this year. Good Life T-shirts. For the dad who likes rock ’n’ roll, Good Life T-shirts at Katy’s Hallmark in Brentwood...
Visual Artartspiel.org

Twenty Twenty Twenty One

Twenty Twenty Twenty One is a group exhibit and corresponding artist book created by 18 artists. During the darkest days of the past year, the fellowship this group of artists built became a beacon of hope. The artists initially congregated in early April of 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, via weekly Zoom meetings launched by artist Mike Sorgatz, that continued through the year and up to the present. Inspired by their camaraderie, in late summer of 2020 they began casually discussing making a book to share artwork loosely relating to themes of community and connection. This book expanded into a corresponding exhibit, with Janice McDonnell generously taking the initiative in early December of 2020 to curate the exhibition at Sweet Lorraine Gallery.
PhotographyTime Out Global

"Corky Lee on My Mind: A Photographic Tribute"

Head to the Pearl River Mart Gallery in the shop's new flagship location in SoHo for its first exhibition, "Corky Lee on My Mind: A Photographic Tribute," which is is dedicated to legendary photographer Corky Lee, who passed away this January due to Covid-19. The self-dubbed “undisputed unofficial Asian American Photographer Laureate” was an iconic documenter of the Asian American community, and one of Pearl River's first artists-in-residence. In gratitude and friendship, 21 friends, collaborators, mentees, and admirers have contributed works in celebration of Corky's life mission of "photographic justice." The exhibition is curated by artist and frequent collaborator Chee Wang Ng, photographer and longtime partner Karen Zhou, and Pearl River Mart's Joanne Kwong.
Musicthisisrnb.com

Watch: Timothy Bloom Releases New Video “Loosing My Mind”

Timothy Bloom, two-time GRAMMY award winning producer and songwriter recently premiered the music video for his latest single, “Loosing My Mind.”. As Bloom flourishes in his music, he creates a whole world of healing and therapy with his journey of experiencing the world and making music. After graduating high school,...
Theater & DancePosted by
American Songwriter

Surf Mesa’s Take on the State of Dance Music Today and His Recent Single “Lose My Mind”

Surf Mesa, a 21-year-old DJ based out of L.A., dropped his new single “Lose My Mind“—featuring artist Bipolar Sunshine— on June 4. Since the release, the song has been gaining traction as Surf gears up to play live shows once again. To discuss his recent single and how he first entered into the world of DJing, Surf sat down with American Songwriter. The 2x Billboard Award-nominated artist certainly did not disappoint, wearing his eagerness on his sleeve.
Musickisswtlz.com

H.E.R. Reveals “Back of My Mind” Tracklist

H.E.R. is set to release her debut album this Friday, June 18th. To give fans a taste, the singer released the album’s tracklist for “Back of My Mind”. The new album features collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller, and several others. The album consists of...
Musicmixtapemadness.com

Luchi Blue Breaks Through With Visuals for ‘Made Up My Mind’

Having established his presence on the creative scene through modelling, emerging artist and South-East London native, Luchi Blue, is breaking through on the scene with the release of visuals for his second single for the year, Made Up My Mind. With a set of shots alternating between regular and film-type...
Musicalzheimersweekly.com

I Promise You Forever, You Will Never Leave My Mind

BEAUTIFUL MUSIC VIDEO on dementia and the power of love to see us through it. But I promise you forever, you will never leave my mind." See lyrics below video and ad... And after all this time, you still have my heart. I cherish every day, we shared along the...
Environmentgoldenageofgaia.com

The Emptiness of Peace

Of beautiful beautiful glass. It’s very still this morning, and I am still and calm. The June gloom fog has blessed us for days, replacing the predicted week of high heat and fire danger for Santa Barbara County which fizzled out in just two days. I have not tracked the rest of California, but a friend up north says that their horrific heat wave also failed to fully materialize.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Here Are The Early Sales Projections For H.E.R.'s "Back Of My Mind"

This year has been a huge one for H.E.R. Having taken home two trophies at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and secured the Oscar for "Best Original Song" at the 93rd Academy Awards, this year was the perfect time for the acclaimed singer-songwriter to finally release her debut album, and thankfully, she did just that. Back of My Mind arrived last Friday, and the 21-track album featured star-studded collaborations with YG, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Cordae, Yung Bleu, and Lil Baby.
Musicglittermagrocks.com

H.E.R. Releases ‘Back Of My Mind’ Album Alongside Star-Studded Features

Releasing her first album under the stage name H.E.R. back in 2017, the grammy-winning artist has released her latest album, Back of My Mind. Enlisting some big names in music to help her with the album, H.E.R. put out yet another full-length album for her fans. Incorporating voices like Ty...
Yogabaos.pub

A Book That Offers Mind Yoga Is My Kind of Book

Laurie Perez’s speculative fiction “The Look of Amie Martine” is unforgettable. The Look of Amie Martine, by Laurie Perez, is certainly a book I will not forget. Set in Iceland (thus, the chosen photo for this article), Arizona, and California, the main character, Amie has a gift for healing others through a mystical and at times, mythical power. It is as if she can read the souls of people she encounters. This is not just any story of magical realism. This is the kind of “wonder tale” that has me riveted from the start.
Family Relationshipsfindingcoopersvoice.com

Pictures in My Mind

When you become a parent, and probably even before, you imagine your child’s life. You imagine your own. You have this picture in your head of what it will look like. Scenarios. Highs. Successes. Wins. The beautiful moments. That’s normal. As humans we do that. We daydream. We imagine. When...
Musicwwoz.org

Rhythm Room 06/25/21

2 How_Do_I_Get_There Don Bryant 03:57 Don't Give Up On Love. 3 Magnificent Sanctuary Band Donny Hathaway 04:26 Donny Hathaway (Self Titled) 4 He Called Me Baby Ella Washington 03:03 Dirty Laundry. 5 My Love Ken Boothe 03:00 70's Hits - Reggae Style (CD 1) 6 Jealous Man The Impressions 02:32...