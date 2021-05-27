Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Almost one rape reported every week on British trains or rail network in 2020 despite Covid travel restrictions

lincolnshireworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rape took place almost once a week on Britain’s rail network last year – including at least two gang rapes and eight attacks on children. Shocking Home Office figures analysed by NationalWorld show British Transport Police (BTP) recorded 40 rapes during 2020, one more than the previous year despite a massive reduction in travel brought about by the Covid pandemic.

www.lincolnshireworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#British Transport Police#Train Stations#Train Travel#Police Stations#Public Transport#Shocking Home Office#Nationalworld#Rural Trains#Light Rail Networks#Btp Polices Railways#Sexual Assaults#Glasgow Subway#Cities#London Underground#Gang Rapes#Groping Offences#Nightclubs#Attacks#Gathering Cctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Almost 7,000 junior doctors at risk of falling behind on training after helping to fight Covid

Almost 7,000 junior doctors who treated patients during the Covid pandemic are at risk of falling behind with their training, potentially causing staffing shortages and costing taxpayers a potential £260m.The worst-case scenario estimate of the impact of the pandemic on frontline medics has prompted ministers to inject an extra £30m to try to help doctors finish training so they can progress their careers.Ensuring medics progress into their next roles is viewed as crucial to ensuring the health service has the doctors it needs to try and reduce the massive waiting list for operations caused by the pandemic.Thousands of junior doctors...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

British athletes guaranteed Covid vaccine opportunity before travelling to Tokyo

British athletes and support staff have been guaranteed the opportunity to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus prior to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The British Olympic Association confirmed to the PA news agency that the Government has agreed to cover jabs for the entirety of the travelling parties, using vaccines made available through a deal struck between the International Olympic Committee and Pfizer.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Great British Railways: How will new public sector body’s train network reforms work?

Control of trains and track will be brought under a new public sector body named Great British Railways as part of sweeping reforms.The organisation will own and manage rail infrastructure, issue contracts to private firms to run trains, set most fares and timetables, and sell tickets.It will absorb Network Rail in a bid to end the current "blame-game system" between train and track operations when disruption occurs.The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail has been published as a white paper.What’s the problem?In 2018, radical new train schedules in the London area and northern England fell apart and caused weeks of chaos. The...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Spain to drop Covid restrictions on British visitors from 24 May

Spain will allow British holidaymakers into the country without the need to provide a negative Covid test from 24 May. In a move aimed at restarting the country’s battered tourist industry, the Spanish government has announced that visitors from the UK will be free to enter Spain “without restrictions and without health requirements”. The same applies to visitors from Japan. All arrivals are still required to fill out a health form.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Germany Bans British Travelers Over Indian COVID-19 Variant

Germany has banned all non-essential travel from the U.K. starting Sunday after fears that the COVID-19 variant identified in India is taking hold across Britain. The harsh restriction comes as Europe works to open up borders among its member nations and allow tourism to resume. On Monday, Spain will lift all restrictions on British travelers despite Germany’s clamp-down. The Indian variant has threatened to kick off a third wave of the pandemic in the U.K. despite a very successful vaccine rollout, authorities say. The number of Indian variant COVID-19 infections rose by 160 percent last week, Public Health England reported. A new mutation of the Indian variant has also been found in some areas.
TravelThe Guardian

Covid: France enforces tighter restrictions on travel from UK

France has begun restricting non-essential travel from the UK due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus variant first identified in India. The regulations were announced last week but came into force from Monday when entry to France from Britain is permitted only for EU nationals, French residents or people travelling for “compelling reasons”. The rules apply to all air, car, ferry and train passengers, and to people who have been vaccinated.
TravelIdaho8.com

He flew to India because his dad was sick with Covid-19. He almost got stuck there until 2022 because of tightening travel restrictions

When Ashu Mahajan got word that Covid-19 was taking a toll on his 73-year-old father’s health, he booked a flight to India to be by his side. “When I was leaving for India, I knew my dad was sick. I was still debating whether I should go or not. If I go, I knew I would have visa issues, but still, I had taken that decision because that was my dad that we were thinking about,” Mahajan said during a news conference Monday.
TravelBBC

Covid: First flight out of Scotland after travel restrictions eased

The first direct international flight from Scotland to a "green list" country since travel restrictions were relaxed has landed in Portugal. The 06:00 from Edinburgh to Faro was the first since the UK government's new traffic lights system came into effect. People travelling to countries which appear on the green...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Just 5,000 Spain travellers a day as country lifts all restrictions for British holidaymakers

Claims of a surge in passenger numbers to Spain after restrictions were lifted appear premature.Newspapers have claimed variously that 80 flights from the UK to Spain will depart on 24 May, and that 100,000 British holidaymakers are set to travel to Spain this week.But The Independent calculates that fewer than 40 flights will depart for Spain on Monday, primarily from Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Heathrow.They will carry up to 5,000 passengers, and a similar figure is likely to continue daily until Friday.In a normal year, an average of almost 50,000 people per day travel from the UK to Spain. It...
Trafficbusinesstraveller.com

Great British Railways to oversee rail timetables and pricing

If today’s white paper is to be believed UK rail customers can expect better scheduling and more logical pricing. Entitled Great British Railways – The Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail – the 116-page document sets out what the government says will be “the biggest change to the railways in 25 years, ending the fragmentation of the past and bringing the network under single national leadership”.
Trafficcoleofduty.com

Trending 2020: Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Analysis Report 2020| China Railway Corporation, Network Rail, Deutsche Bahn AG

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
TrafficTelegraph

'British Rail' returns as Government tightens its grip on the trains

Commuters are on track for the return of British Rail as state control of the railways becomes the tightest since the days of nationalisation. A publicly owned body, Great British Railway, will be formed to centralise operations, bringing track and trains under the control of one body once again in the biggest shake-up of the industry in more than a quarter of a century.
Travelhealthing.ca

Almost half of British Columbians polled still skirting travel bans

Almost half of British Columbians admit to having travelled for non-essential reasons in the past three months, according to a new poll. Carried out by Leger for Postmedia, the poll comes as the premier said to expect an easing of restrictions on gatherings soon and as RCMP prepare to set up road checks to enforce travel restrictions that remain in place until midnight on Tuesday.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Spain will welcome all British travellers from next week

That trip to the Mediterranean could actually be on this summer. Last year Spain was one of many European destinations to let holidaymakers jet in without a quarantine period. The country has since reopened its borders to members of the EU’s Schengen travel zone and a handful of other less-affected countries around the world.