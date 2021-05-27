Almost one rape reported every week on British trains or rail network in 2020 despite Covid travel restrictions
A rape took place almost once a week on Britain’s rail network last year – including at least two gang rapes and eight attacks on children. Shocking Home Office figures analysed by NationalWorld show British Transport Police (BTP) recorded 40 rapes during 2020, one more than the previous year despite a massive reduction in travel brought about by the Covid pandemic.www.lincolnshireworld.com