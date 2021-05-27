Almost one rape reported every week on British trains or rail network in 2020 despite Covid travel restrictions

Germany has banned all non-essential travel from the U.K. starting Sunday after fears that the COVID-19 variant identified in India is taking hold across Britain. The harsh restriction comes as Europe works to open up borders among its member nations and allow tourism to resume. On Monday, Spain will lift all restrictions on British travelers despite Germany’s clamp-down. The Indian variant has threatened to kick off a third wave of the pandemic in the U.K. despite a very successful vaccine rollout, authorities say. The number of Indian variant COVID-19 infections rose by 160 percent last week, Public Health England reported. A new mutation of the Indian variant has also been found in some areas.