Dogecoin frenzy started on Twitter itself. Crypto lovers on Twitter believe they can take any coin to the moon. FOMO and FUD responsible for huge rallies in prices. It was not Elon Musk that took Dogecoin to the moon, it was the entire Twitter platform. It has a huge amount of power provided the crypto groups and lovers decide to pay attention to a crypto token. Not every cryptocurrency goes to the moon like Dogecoin but we should watch out for some of the most trending ones. The crypto market is hugely affected by Crypto Twitter and while it is impossible to understand it, it is possible to take advantage of it.