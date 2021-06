Since his arrival into the world on May 26, 1949, in Shreveport, La., Hank Williams Jr. has been destined to sing. Early on, the country artist was nicknamed "Bocephus" by his father, Hank Williams. The name came from Grand Ole Opry comedian Ron Brasfield's ventriloquist dummy, and it stuck despite the elder Williams' passing only a few years later, in 1953.