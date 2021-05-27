Cancel
Portsmouth, NH

Student-made 'Portsmouth Planters' spruce up downtown and get rave reviews

Seacoast Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH – Downtown became even more attractive this week when planter boxes designed and built by a group of Career Technical Education students started appearing on top of the concrete barriers next to outdoor restaurant seating. The initial idea for the planters came from the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Committee on...

www.seacoastonline.com
City
Government
