Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Transplant Diagnostics Market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn by 2027 with bioMerieux SA, QIAGEN, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, and Omixon Inc.and others

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Transplant Diagnostics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Type, Technology, Application, and End User'. The global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,542.89 Mn in 2027 from US$ 789.88 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global transplant diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

www.lasvegasherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luminex Corporation#Organ Transplantation#Market Research#Qiagen#Market Segments#Research Laboratories#Medical Technology#Technology Company#Medical Research#Biomerieux Sa#Qiagen Hologic Inc#Insight Partners#Cagr#Abbott Illumina Inc#Omixon Inc#Global Analysis#Omixon Inc#Apac#Research Newswire#Qiagen N V
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Singapore
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
HealthLas Vegas Herald

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2026; Rising Incidences of Diabetes Globally to Stimulate the Market Growth

The global Diabetic Retinopathy Market was valued at USD 10.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during forecasted period 2020-2026. Global rise in incidences of diabetes coupled with vision concerns caused by prolonged diabetes are key factors contributing to the growth of Diabetic Retinopathy market. This comprehensive study on Diabetic Retinopathy identifies the current revenue size of the industry along with forecast estimation for next 6 years to 2026. The exhaustive research conducted by a team of life sciences domain experts and experienced market analysts studies the historical market scenario and evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on the segment growth and deviation analysis, enabling businesses to identify potential openings and recover from these unexpected alterations. The geographic analysis at regional and country level offers in-depth insights on potential growth regions, their market share and factors influencing the market development.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Report 2021-Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2026

“Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market 2021” Analysis Report studies current industry trends,Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market growth aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period (2021-2026). The fundamental overview of Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) industry, key market segments, product description, applications is presented in this Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) industry analysis report. Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market report gives the details related to fundamental overview, development status, technological advancements, market dominance, and market dynamics. The historical data concerning to Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) industry along with the present and forecast market scenario will drive useful business decisions.
Marketsnewsparent.com

Global Reverse Transcriptase Market- Accurate Market Size and CAGR Forecasts Up to 2025| Thermo Fisher, Promega, Roche

QY Research Analysts have used latest primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare this highly detailed and accurate report. The research study offers company profiling of leading players operating in the Global Reverse Transcriptase Market 2020. Players profiled in the report are studied on the basis of recent developments, business strategies, financial progress, and main business.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Growing Medical Tourism Boost Market Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Clinical Laboratory Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global clinical laboratory services market was valued at US$ 232.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Sinus Bradycardia Devices Market showing footprints for Strong Annual Sales By 2026 | Key Companies – Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific

The latest report released by Stratagem Market Insights with the title “Global Sinus Bradycardia Devices Market research 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020-2026” is intended to cover the micro-level of research by manufacturers and key business segments. The world Sinus Bradycardia Devices Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, market Scope, and competitive surroundings. The analysis comes through primary and secondary statistics sources and it includes each qualitative and quantitative particularisation.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Ect Scanners Market By Application, Type, Services, Technologies, Statistics, Emerging Trends 2026 | Key Companies – GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

The latest report released by Stratagem Market Insights with the title “Global Ect Scanners Market research 2014-2019 and Forecast 2020-2026” is intended to cover the micro-level of research by manufacturers and key business segments. The world Ect Scanners Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, market Scope, and competitive surroundings. The analysis comes through primary and secondary statistics sources and it includes each qualitative and quantitative particularisation.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Home Medical Equipment Market Expanding At A Cagr In Terms Of Value Over The Forecast Period 2020–2026

Home Medical Equipment Market report provides key enumeration on the Market status of the Home Medical Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The research was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the Home Medical Equipment industry. It delivers important information to identify and analyse the market need, market Growth and competition.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Biomarker Technologies Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Roche, Merck Millipore, Waters, Shimadzu

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Biomarker Technologies Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Biomarker Technologies market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Biomarker Technologies Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Industrynewsparent.com

Precision Medicine Market Primary Research, Secondary Research, Product Research, Size and Forecast by 2025| Johnson & Johnson, IBM, GE Healthcare

QY Research Analysts have used latest primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare this highly detailed and accurate report. The research study offers company profiling of leading players operating in the Global Precision Medicine Market 2020. Players profiled in the report are studied on the basis of recent developments, business strategies, financial progress, and main business.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Healthcare Bi Platform Market Top Leading Companies : SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Information Builders 2016-2028

The exploration study provides an in-depth overview of the global Healthcare Bi Platform market and helps market participants establishes a solid basis in the industry. The research report provides a full market evaluation which includes future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, historical statistics, evidence and market data statistically supported and licensed to the industry.This offers regional analysis of the global Healthcare Bi Platform market to reveal key opportunities that are raised in various parts of the world. The analysis is segmented by type of product, application / end-user. In general, the competitive landscape is analyzed along with the business profiles of leading players operating on the global Healthcare Bi Platform market.
Medical & Biotechnysenasdaqlive.com

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market: Global Forecast over 2017 – 2025

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint. Aided with a team of 300+ analysts, TMRR serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

MarketResearch.Biz has a field research report titled “Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market” in its database. This is a recent study that includes the current impact of COVID-19 as well as the In-vitro Diagnostics market’s performance in the upcoming years. With the help of the segmentation, the In-vitro Diagnostics Market Report provides important information about the In-vitro Diagnostics Market. A variety of factors, including regional market perceptions, regional strategic approaches, country-level assessments, competitive structures, stock market analysis, and high-end covered companies, are discussed in the In-vitro Diagnostics Market Research Report.
Businessbostonnews.net

Digital Pathology Market is expected to reach USD 1989.4 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.5%; Increasing Demand for Reliable Diagnostic Techniques for Chronic Disease Identification to Stimulate the Market Growth

The global Digital Pathology Market is valued at USD 931.5 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1989.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a staggering CAGR of 13.5% during period 2020-2026. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to surge the clinical urgency for adoption of quicker and reliable diagnostic techniques in accurate disease diagnosis, accelerating the growth of global Digital Pathology market. This comprehensive study on digital pathology identifies the current revenue size of the industry along with the forecast estimation for next 06 years to 2026. The exhaustive research conducted by a team of life sciences domain experts and experienced market analysts studies the historical market scenario and evaluates the impact of COVID-19 on the segment growth and deviation analysis, enabling businesses to identify potential gaps and recover from these unexpected variations. The geographic analysis at regional and country level offers in-depth insights on potential growth regions, their market share and factors influencing the market development. According to the report, North America region accounted for over 42% market share in 2020.