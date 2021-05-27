Styx Rocks Again While Heading (on Purpose!) into a Crash
Styx today is: Chuck Panozzo, Ricky Philips, Todd Sucherman, James "JY" Young, and Lawrence Gowan. Photo by Rick Diamond/Courtesy of ABC PR. It’s 8:30 a.m. in Houston when Lawrence Gowan calls from his home in Toronto, Canada, which is a decidedly un rock-and-roll time for an interview. And even more so when the singer/keyboardist for Styx says he’s been up since 6:30 a.m. EST, already completed another interview, and run down the set list for the band’s upcoming summer tour at his home keyboard.www.houstonpress.com