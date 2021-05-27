Styx Rocks Again While Heading (on Purpose!) into a Crash

Dave Mason is a legendary musician and songwriter. He was a founding member of the band Traffic, along with Steve Winwood, Chris Wood, and Jim Capaldi. Mason is best known for songs such as “Feelin’ Alright,” “Only You Know and I Know” and “We Just Disagree.” He has performed with a number of iconic musicians and bands including Fleetwood Mac, Paul McCartney, and Eric Clapton. He continues to tour regularly, and recently recorded a new version of his 1970 solo debut, Alone Together, titled Alone Together (Again) (out 11/20). The album is terrific and features excellent work from Mason, the members of his live band, and guests like John McFee. I recently spoke to him about the album, other upcoming projects, and some highlights of his long and celebrated career in music.