Polypropylene Compound Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities
Opportunities in the polypropylene compound market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the polypropylene compound market is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2.3%. In this market, homo polymer is the largest segment by polymer type, whereas automotive is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing production of luxury and sports car.www.lasvegasherald.com