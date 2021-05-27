Department Of Correction Officer Terminated After Anti-Muslim Social Media Post
A Department of Correction officer was terminated Tuesday for violating employee conduct and social media policies. DOC officials said Officer Anthony Marlak's speech threatens the safety of staff and inmates who are Muslim. In the termination letter, DOC Warden Amonda Hannah wrote, "Your personal use of social media has undermined the public's confidence in your ability to function in your position."