Global Sheet Molding Compound Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities
Opportunities in the global sheet molding compound market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from use of SMC to reduce weight in automotive industry to TCA (Tough Class A) ultra-light SMC. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the global sheet molding compound market is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3.1%. In this market, transportation is the largest segment by end use industry, whereas glass fiber is largest by fiber type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing demand from transportation and other end use industries.www.lasvegasherald.com