This article was contributed by David Baumgartner as part of a local series on astronomy. Everyone, well just about everyone, knows or has heard about the Big Dipper— some of the brightest grouping of stars in the heavens. Here it sits so bright in the sky that it is not hard to find. It’s also well-known for the two stars at the end of the bucket that are called the pointer stars, showing us the way to the North Star.