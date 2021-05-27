‘I’m not ready’: Chris Minns’ vague answers on Labor leadership entertain Liberal MP

Former NSW Labor leader Michael Daley has announced he is running for the party’s leadership after Jodi McKay’s departure in the wake of the Upper Hunter by-election loss. “I am announcing today that I will nominate tomorrow to be the leader of the Labor Party in NSW,” he said on Sunday. “I was very sad to see Jodi resign on Friday – it should not have come to that.” Mr Daley said his intention was to look after the “ordinary” people of NSW who had been “forgotten”. “I want to be your premier in 2023 because I think about you every single day,” he said. “People who have given up on being able to afford a home not only just in Sydney but on the Central Coast, in the Hunter and down through the Illawarra, people who are struggling to pay the rent.” Mr Daley is expected to go head-to-head with Chris Minns for the leadership, two years after losing the state election.