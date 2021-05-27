Cancel
Australia

‘I’m not ready’: Chris Minns’ vague answers on Labor leadership entertain Liberal MP

By Jim Wilson
2gb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNSW Labor backbencher Chris Minns has confirmed to Jim Wilson he does not have the numbers to mount a leadership challenge – yet. The former shadow transport minister resigned from his cabinet position yesterday, after a ‘dirt file’ was leaked amid increasing tensions in the party. Mr Minns is not...

www.2gb.com
Jodi Mckay
Chris Minns
#Nsw#Liberal#Shadow Minister#Environment Minister#Nsw Labor#The Labor Party#Mr Minns#Leadership#Leader Jodi Mckay#Calling#Press Play#Christmas#Answers
Australia
