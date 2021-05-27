Cancel
Science

Atlas of Malaria Parasite Genetic Activity Provides New Targets for Drugs and Vaccines

By Imperial College London
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have mapped in fine detail the genetic changes malaria parasites go through as they prepare to infect people. The atlas maps the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum in unprecedented cellular detail as it develops inside a mosquito and prepares to infect humans through a bite. This detailed investigation could lead to new ways to block key stages in the parasite’s development and prevent transmission through future drugs or vaccines.

