POTUS

The Last Honest Republican Gives In and Kneels Before Trump

By Margaret Carlson
Daily Beast
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocracy is really endangered when Georgia’s once heroic Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who voted for Donald Trump but nonetheless stood up to him, gives in to forces that would overturn the election. For months, the state’s top election official withstood pressure to find votes in a river somewhere (a mere 11,870, Trump specified) to flip the Peachtree State from Joe Biden to the former president.

