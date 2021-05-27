Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Linked to Increased Stroke Risk

By American Heart Association
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were more than three times as likely as those without the disorder to have an ischemic stroke later in life. Adults with OCD should maintain a healthy lifestyle, including not smoking, exercising, and managing a healthy weight, to help prevent stroke. Health care professionals should...

scitechdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Hemorrhagic Stroke#Brain Health#Ocd#Tai Long Pan#Stroke Risk#Increased Risk#Mental Health Condition#Disease Severity#Physical Activity#Diagnosis#The Brain#Brain Damage#Obsessions#Healthy Lifestyle#Medications#Healthy Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
MinoritiesMedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: African Americans at higher risk of stroke

Cardiovascular diseases—such as stroke—are a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S. A stroke happens when blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. This causes brain cells to become damaged or die. Risks of stroke vary by race...
Women's Healthheart.org

Early menopause linked to higher risk of future coronary heart disease

Early-onset menopause (before the age of 40) was independently associated with higher long-term risk of developing coronary heart disease among both Black and white women. Black women were three times more likely to experience premature natural menopause. Women who underwent surgical menopause were not included in this study. DALLAS, May...
Women's HealthEurekAlert

Social isolation and loneliness linked to increased risk of CVD in post-menopausal women

DALLAS, May 20, 2021 — Social isolation and loneliness were each associated with a higher risk for cardiovascular disease in post-menopausal women, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021. The meeting is virtual, May 20-21 and offers the latest science on population-based health and wellness and implications for lifestyle.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Major gene study pinpoints DNA linked to increased bipolar disorder risk

Scientists report they have pinpointed 64 regions in the DNA of humans that increase a person's risk of bipolar disorder, more than twice the number previously identified. The researchers, who called this the largest investigation of bipolar disorder to date, also discovered overlap in the genetic roots of bipolar disorder and other psychiatric disorders.
Diseases & Treatmentsarcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Top tips for reducing heart attack and stroke risk

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My sister just turned 50. She went in for a standard cardiac checkup and learned she has high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The doctor told her that since our mom also had these issues, she must drastically change her diet, increase her exercise, and take medications to lessen her risk for a heart attack or stroke. I'm only 34 and have never had an issue, but I'm wondering if there are things I should be doing now to stay more heart-healthy.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Worrying about your heart increases risk for mental health disorders

For coffee drinkers, a common scenario might involve drinking an extra cup only to end up with a racing heart and a subtle reminder to themselves to cut down the caffeine. But for those who have a different thinking pattern, one that includes heart-focused anxiety, the racing heart might conclude with the fear of a heart attack and a trip to the emergency room.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Fat around the heart linked to increased risk of heart failure

Having excess pericardial fat -- fat around the heart -- increases the risk of developing heart failure, especially in women, according to new Mount Sinai research. Women with high amounts of pericardial fat are twice as likely to develop heart failure, while men are 50 percent more likely, according to the study, published in the May 24 online issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. It is the largest study to identify the link between pericardial fat and heart failure, which could potentially lead to early intervention and heart disease prevention.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Risk of second stroke can be reduced with prevention efforts based on cause of first stroke

Having a stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a "mini-stroke," increases the risk for a stroke in the future. Identifying the cause of the stroke or TIA can lead to specific prevention strategies to reduce the risk of additional strokes, according to an updated guideline from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The guideline is published today in Stroke, a journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Bariatric Surgery Linked to Reduced Risk for Cataracts

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Bariatric surgery is associated with a reduced risk for cataract development, according to a study presented at the European Congress on Obesity, held virtually from May 10 to 13. Theresa Burkard, Ph.D., from the Institute for Pharmaceutical Sciences in Zurich, and colleagues examined...
FitnessNewswise

Weight cycling linked to increased sleep problems in women

Newswise — May 20, 2021 – Women with a history of weight cycling – losing and regaining 10 pounds or more, even once – have increased rates of insomnia and other sleep problems, reports a study in The Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing, official journal of the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

A Link Between Gastrointestinal Disorders and Migraine: Insights Into the Gut–Brain Connection

Sheena K. Aurora MD; Stephen B. Shrewsbury MB, ChB; Sutapa Ray PhD; Nada Hindiyeh MD; Linda Nguyen MD. Background: Migraine is a complex, multifaceted, and disabling headache disease that is often complicated by gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, such as gastroparesis, functional dyspepsia, and cyclic vomiting syndrome (CVS). Functional dyspepsia and CVS are part of a spectrum of disorders newly classified as disorders of gut–brain interaction (DGBI). Gastroparesis and functional dyspepsia are both associated with delayed gastric emptying, while nausea and vomiting are prominent in CVS, which are also symptoms that commonly occur with migraine attacks. Furthermore, these gastric disorders are comorbidities frequently reported by patients with migraine. While very few studies assessing GI disorders in patients with migraine have been performed, they do demonstrate a physiological link between these conditions.
Diseases & TreatmentsMidland Daily News

Are you at risk for stroke?

On average, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. The month of May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and it’s a good time for you to learn what your individual risk of a stroke may be, and how to recognize stroke warning signs. Q. What is...
Fitnessdoctorslounge.com

Childhood BMI Tied to Later Eating Disorder Risk

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood body mass index (BMI) is associated with a later risk for eating disorders, according to a study presented at the European Congress on Obesity, held virtually from May 10 to 13. Britt Wang Jensen, Ph.D., from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital in Copenhagen,...
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

New research: Night shift work is linked to menstrual irregularity, increased risk of developing endometriosis

According to a study being presented at the 23rd European Congress of Endocrinology (e-ECE 2021) on Sunday 23 May, women working night shifts may be at a greater risk of menstrual irregularity and developing endometriosis. The research found a reduction in the expression of PER-2, CRY-1 and CLOCK genes along with an increase in REV-ERBb in ectopic compared to eutopic tissues. Prior to this research, there had been no previously published studies relating to the alterations in core clock-genes and the impact on women with endometriosis.
ScienceEurekAlert

Additional genetic risk variants behind bipolar disorder have emerged

Researchers from the Danish psychiatry research-project iPSYCH have contributed to identify 33 new genetic variants which, as it turns out, play a role in bipolar disorder. To achieve this, they have examined DNA profiles from 413,000 people. A number of scientific working groups are currently attempting to identify the genetic...
Weight LossDaily Iberian

Diabetes patients at greater risk for stroke

SHREVEPORT, La. -- “Diabetic patients have two to three times higher risk of having a stroke compared to non-diabetic patients,” said Dr. Syed Abbas, a vascular neurologist with Willis Knighton Health System. The reason? People with Type 2 diabetes have a sustained high level of glucose in their blood. That...
Diseases & TreatmentsLog Cabin Democrat

National Stroke Awareness Month: Know your risks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. A stroke can happen in one of two ways: a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, which is the most common form of stroke, or a blood vessel bursts in the brain and causes blood to build up. In both cases, brain tissue stops receiving the necessary oxygen and begins to be damaged.