At $50 off its regular price of $79.99, this is the lowest price that it has ever been. This isn’t an ordinary smart light switch. While it certainly can be controlled by an app or your voice, it goes much further by including a speaker and microphones built into the light switch itself, which makes it act like a little Echo Dot on your wall, with a blue light bar and all. The Ecobee Switch+ was announced in 2017 and went on sale in 2018 for $99.99. It didn’t gain much popularity at that price, which is probably why it dropped to $79.99 in 2019. That’s still a pretty steep price to pay, but at $29.99 it’s a pretty great bargain.