NASA Is Already Preparing The Skies For Flying Cars, See It At Work

It’s been a while since NASA sent a human into space. Sure, American astronauts have been ferrying between Earth and the International Space Station for years — but they’ve been hitching rides on Russian rockets. Now, as the U.S. government’s space exploration agency gears up to send human beings back to the moon within this decade — and as far as Mars in the next — NASA must first assess the skills it has within its ranks. Does it still have the know-how to launch humans out of the atmosphere, land them on the surface of a celestial body and bring them home again? And if it doesn’t, who does it need to hire or train in order to get there?