Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What’s on TV tonight: Chris van Tulleken asks What Are We Feeding Our Kids?

By Gerard Gilbert
inews.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs ultra-processed food causing obesity in children and could it even be addictive? Global obesity rates have risen tenfold in 50 years and 21 per cent of UK children are living with obesity as they leave primary school. Little or no research has been done on the effects of industrialised food and Chris van Tulleken takes it on himself to live for four weeks eating pizzas, chicken nuggets and the like – suffering from fatigue, piles and constant ungratified hunger. But it’s when the results of his self-experiment are scientifically analysed that the really shocking findings are made – including a change to the structure of his brain.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Addison
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Simon Blackwell
Person
Daisy Haggard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc One#Tv News#Fitness#Volunteers#Live Tv#Watch Tv#Bbc One#Muslim#Bbc Four#Kids#Son Luke#Michael Mosley 9pm#Dylan Documentaries#Piles#Pets#Tv Newsletter#Therapy#Uk Children#Chicken Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
Religioninews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Meet a Muslim all-female punk band in We Are Lady Parts

Amina (Anjana Vasan) is a 26-year-old Muslim PhD student desperate to find a husband – although in an inversion of cultural stereotypes, her parents seem relaxed about her unmarried state. She is also a talented guitarist with a liking for Don McLean but a terror of live performance and the last person you’d expect to front a Muslim all-female punk band. How Amina comes to play lead guitar for Lady Parts (“a confused mix of hash anthems and sour girl power… one part boredom and two parts identity crisis”) is the subject of writer-director Nida Manzoor’s likeably raucous sitcom in which the actors all play their own instruments.
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Lesley Sharp stars in scandi-noir adaption, Before We Die

Channel 4 usually stands refreshingly aloof from the glut of crime dramas filling the schedules of the other TV channels, but then this is a British adaptation of a Swedish thriller shown on its foreign-language offshoot Walter Presents. Set in Bristol, Scott & Bailey’s Lesley Sharp plays DI Hannah Laing, a cop who we first meet helping to arrest her own son, Christian (The OA’s Patrick Gibson) for dealing drugs. Meant as a warning, Christian ends up doing jail time then, on his release, goes to work in a restaurant owned by some seriously dodgy Croatians. A strong support cast includes Vincent Regan and Toni Gojanovic from Succession.
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: Springwatch 2021 kicks off and a new series of Bake Off: The Professionals gets underway

The last time BBC viewers may have glimpsed Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland was during the James Nesbitt thriller Bloodlands – it was on an island here that murder victims were buried. Gillian Burke is on a more peaceful mission as it is one of the locations for Springwatch, which welcomes Michaela Strachan back from last spring’s lockdown in South Africa. She joins Chris Packham at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk to spy on avocets and barn owls, while Iolo Williams encounters some red deer at Alladale Wilderness Reserve in Scotland. It may have been a cold and now very wet spring, but wildlife waits for no man.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

Call the Midwife cast reveal the props they'd like to keep from the set

Call the Midwife's celebratory offshoot titled Special Delivery aired on BBC One tonight (May 30), where the cast revealed which props they'd like to steal from the set. Unsurprisingly, nobody mentioned the fake umbilical cords, but everything from clocks to handbags and male co-stars made the cut. Speaking to the...
TV SeriesTelegraph

Inside No 9, series 6 episode 4 review: Adrian Dunbar was an absolute hoot

Famous actors sending themselves up on screen is nothing new – Ricky Gervais spun a whole show out of it with Extras – but Adrian Dunbar’s turn in this week’s Inside No 9 (BBC Two) is a particularly fine example of the genre. The timing couldn’t have been better, with him still preserved in our television memory as Superintendent Ted Hastings. Dunbar always seems like a man who doesn’t take himself too seriously, and here he was an absolute hoot as an actor taking himself as seriously as possible.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

TV tonight: Joey Essex on coping with his mum’s death

Although best known for his blindingly white teeth and bumbling persona on The Only Way Is Essex, Joey Essex strikes a far more personal note for this documentary – the latest in the BBC’s tranche of celebrities exploring mental health. Having recently turned 30, Essex revisits the tragedy of losing his mum at the age of 10 to suicide, and recruits the help of psychologist Stephen Blumenthal to confront his grief. The pair examine Essex’s anxiety, and look at ways to integrate his past into his current life. Ammar Kalia.
TV & VideosTelegraph

PopMaster at 20: the secret to the enduring appeal of radio's best quiz

Music radio quiz features are not supposed to run for 20 years. Usually it’s a couple of years at best before somebody – the DJ, the listeners, or both – gets sick of them and the world moves on. Not so with PopMaster, which lights up the Ken Bruce show on weekday mornings and is the most popular quiz on Radio 2.
TV Serieswhatnerd.com

The 10 Best Modern British TV Shows and Series

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. British TV has really hit its stride over the past decade. For a long time, it felt underbudgeted and constrained by the bonds of British culture. Most classic UK series were Sunday afternoon dramas and were happy enough to not strive for anything more.
RelationshipsTODAY.com

What happened when Jason Momoa let his kids watch TV during the pandemic

Jason Momoa’s kids lived in a TV-free household for more than 13 years. Then the pandemic happened. “Now we’re watching Netflix,” the technology-adverse Momoa revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.”. Momoa, who shares son, Wolfie, 12, and daughter, Lola, 13, with wife, Lisa Bonet, said it all...
TV Shows963xke.com

DVR Alert! Here’s What’s on TV This Weekend

Did you know Americans watch the most TV? Of course we do – with like 300 different networks and streaming services producing so many original shows it’d literally be impossible to find enough time to watch all of ’em. But we’re gonna try. According to a study, people in North...
MoviesBBC

What are the most iconic kids’ TV and film catchphrases?

Famous phrases from Frozen and the Toy Story films have ranked top in a list of children's most iconic TV and film quotes. One thousands parents of two to seven year olds were asked to choose which catchphrases they thought were the best. "Let it go" sung by Elsa in...
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

What’s on TV tonight: BBC2 follows the building of the UK’s first new nuclear power plant for a generation

Pick of the day: Building Britain’s Biggest Nuclear Power Station. TV likes a big engineering project, and following the documentary about Crossrail, this two-parter goes down to deepest Somerset to watch the construction of Hinkley Point C, the first new nuclear power station in Britain for a generation. Privately funded through France and China, the plant will provide electricity for seven million homes, but needless to say not everyone (from locals concerned about traffic to those opposed to nuclear energy) is happy about the £22bn build. The first film focuses on the pouring of the concrete bed beneath the reactor itself (left), and the boring of cooling tunnels into the Bristol Channel.
Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Bob Dylan Was Called “Judas” By An Audience Member 55 Years Ago Today

55 years ago today, Bob Dylan was heckled at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, by a crowd member who called him “Judas.” Contrary to popular belief, the heckler wasn’t a folk purist who felt betrayed by Dylan playing electric; it was a young seminarian named Rob Halford who thought Dylan should be playing more like a rocka rolla. Read our review of the Bootleg Series set from this time period: