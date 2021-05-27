What’s on TV tonight: Chris van Tulleken asks What Are We Feeding Our Kids?

Is ultra-processed food causing obesity in children and could it even be addictive? Global obesity rates have risen tenfold in 50 years and 21 per cent of UK children are living with obesity as they leave primary school. Little or no research has been done on the effects of industrialised food and Chris van Tulleken takes it on himself to live for four weeks eating pizzas, chicken nuggets and the like – suffering from fatigue, piles and constant ungratified hunger. But it’s when the results of his self-experiment are scientifically analysed that the really shocking findings are made – including a change to the structure of his brain.