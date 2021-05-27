Cancel
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/27/21

By John Griffin
Pinstripe Alley
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times | James Wagner: Well, we knew it was coming — after ravaging the rest of Major League Baseball, the injury bug has finally returned to its home in the Bronx with a vengeance. The Yankees officially announced yesterday that both Corey Kluber and Luke Voit were headed to the injured list after an MRI revealed that Kluber, who was pulled out of the game Tuesday night, has a a strained subscapularis muscle in his right shoulder. With four weeks of rest and four weeks of rehab starts likely in his future, Yankees fans should not expect to see him on the mound again until August, so cue the “Corey Kluber and Luis Severino are our trade deadline acquisitions” comments from Brian Cashman. Voit, meanwhile, is dealing with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

