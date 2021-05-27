Can you be a club legend after just one season? If you’re Ingrid Moe Wold, the answer is yes
On May 20, 2021, following a career that spanned over a decade, Everton full back Ingrid Moe Wold retired from professional football. The Toffees' season officially ended this past week with a 3–0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round. Even though the game ended in defeat, Wold was honored by her teammates and opponents — she received a guard of honor following the match's conclusion.