Holly Willoughby’s summer-ready shirt dress is from this cult fashion brand

By Eva Waite-Taylor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2PbS_0aD2DZub00

There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby ’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself.

This week’s looks have been no different – from Monday’s Warehouse denim dress, which is currently on sale , to yesterday’s swoon-worthy blue and white gingham dress by sustainable brand Franks London , her wardrobe remains as enviable as ever.

As for today, Holly’s final show of the week, she’s provided us with even more outfit inspo. With a heatwave on the horizon, the presenter’s outfit is a nod to the brighter days to come as she’s opted for a floral midi dress from cult favourite brand Rixo.

Since its launch in 2015, Rixo has built a reputation among the fashion pack for being the perfect destination for dresses, thanks to its instantly recognisable vintage-inspired and statement patterns. Holly’s pick adheres to the brand’s signature look, boasting a pretty clam shell print.

Thanks to its lofty silhouette, this is the ideal piece of summer socialising, and will undoubtedly become a linchpin in your collection if you do invest. But as ever, owing to the popularity of the presenter’s outfits, you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on it.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the Ingrid printed cotton midi shirt dress from Rixo. Boasting puff sleeves, it’s been cut from breathable cotton and has a loose-fitting silhouette.

Rixo Ingrid printed cotton midi shirt dress: £285, Net-a-porter.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZOvC_0aD2DZub00

Each of Rixo’s colourful prints is hand-painted in its London studio; look closely and you’ll see the beautiful clam shell in intricate detail. Want to recreate the look entirely? Holly accessorised with this pair of heel sandals (£275, Russellandbromley.co.uk ).

Buy now

Albaray stretch floral midi shirt dress: £79, Albaray.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxfpY_0aD2DZub00

If your budget can’t quite stretch to this £285 price tag of Holly’s dress, try this shirt midi instead in a similar colourway. We love it.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Looking for more summer styling inspiration? Read our guide to the best women's dresses

ABOUT

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
