Operation Protect Democracy: Our ongoing oath supports electoral reform

The attack on the U.S. Capitol and brazen assault on our democracy on Jan. 6 was a shocking wake up call for America. As veterans and civilians who have served at the highest levels of defending our nation, it was outright heartbreaking to learn of the numbers of veterans who were involved. It is no secret extremists have targeted members of the military for recruitment, exploiting the experience and legitimacy they bring. While we are concerned about any veteran involvement in the riot, the unlawful and disloyal acts of a few will not define us.