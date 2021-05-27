Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Operation Protect Democracy: Our ongoing oath supports electoral reform

By Leo Shane III
Posted by 
Military Times
Military Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The attack on the U.S. Capitol and brazen assault on our democracy on Jan. 6 was a shocking wake up call for America. As veterans and civilians who have served at the highest levels of defending our nation, it was outright heartbreaking to learn of the numbers of veterans who were involved. It is no secret extremists have targeted members of the military for recruitment, exploiting the experience and legitimacy they bring. While we are concerned about any veteran involvement in the riot, the unlawful and disloyal acts of a few will not define us.

www.militarytimes.com
Military Times

Military Times

Vienna, VA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

 https://militarytimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Electoral Reform#Political Reform#Electoral Politics#American Democracy#Political Corruption#Senate#Secure Elections#Engaged Citizens#Partisan Politics#Legislation#Effective Oversight#Political Infighting#Campaign#Foreign Interference#Major Tenets#Shared Principles#Fight#Committee#Extremists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Cherokee County, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Protecting democracy tough but essential

There is a globally-accepted gold standard for measuring democracy, and America's report card is not as good as it used to be, thanks to the efforts of a "shadow government" group called the Council for National Policy, which is closely tied to the far-right Heritage Foundation. More about that in...
U.S. PoliticsRoanoke Times

Will: Ignoring the Constitution, Democrats want to dictate sweeping election changes in all 50 states

During the Nixon administration’s Watergate unraveling, Henry Kissinger’s mordant jest was, “The illegal we do immediately, the unconstitutional takes a little longer.” But not long, say today’s congressional Democrats. Their “For the People Act” (FTP) is 800-plus pages of provisions convenient for them and their party, some constitutionally dubious, others...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

A frantic warning from 100 leading experts: Our democracy is in grave danger

Democrats can’t say they weren’t warned. With yet another GOP effort to restrict voting underway in Texas, President Biden is now calling on Congress to act in the face of the Republican “assault on democracy.” Importantly, Biden cast that attack as aimed at “Black and Brown Americans,” meriting federal legislation in response.
Congress & Courtsdakotafreepress.com

Scholars: Congress Must Act to Protect American Voting Rights and Democracy

You don’t need to be a university professor to recognize that radical right-wingers are threatening to kill democracy in America. But 119 (and counting—they’re still inviting signatories) prominent “scholars of democracy” affiliated with universities across the country have issued a “statement of concern” about the danger Republican-controlled legislatures and their voter-suppression laws pose to our democracy and our prosperity:
U.S. PoliticsBuffalo News

Letter: Republicans threaten American democracy

A recent Letter to the Editor asserted that the actions of liberal, progressive, Democrats have put America’s constitutional democracy in imminent danger of being replaced by a socialist/communist model. I guess that writer was telling us to pay no attention to the fact that the Republican Party continues to pay homage to an imbecilic, sociopathic, fascist who incited an insurrection to overturn a free and fair election.
Congress & Courtsamericasvoice.org

Republicans Put Their Political Interests Ahead of Our Nation’s Security and Democracy

The following is a statement from Frank Sharry, Executive Director of America’s Voice:. “What a depressing and revealing spectacle in the U.S. Senate today. Before Republicans filibustered and defeated a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and before the Senate voted on a bill related to our number one international rival, China, Republicans – led by Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) – demagogued immigration and demanded yet another losing vote over the silly border wall.
Congress & CourtsEmporia gazette.com

Our Democracy at Risk

When the Republican Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on May 12 to remove Liz Cheney from her leadership position, the meaning of that vote extended beyond the Republican Party, beyond the U.S. Congress, and far beyond Washington, DC. In a speech in the House chamber the day...
Electionsthenevadaindependent.com

Businesses must support strengthening democracy

Voters cast their ballots in Sun City Summerlin on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Jeff Scheid/The Nevada Independent) Patagonia is in business to save our home planet, and the democratic process creates the foundation for progress on everything we care about. That’s why, in 2016, 2018 and 2020 we closed our...
Presidential Electionnewsitem.com

Voter suppression: The Republican war on facts, snacks and democracy

The Jan. 6 insurrection was one way to try to overthrow democracy: incite a mob to ransack the Capitol and threaten to kill key leaders who dared renounce Donald Trump’s Big Lie that Joe Biden stole the 2020 election. People were killed and injured, public property was damaged, but Congress still counted the Electoral College votes, delayed by only about 12 hours. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the insurrection the most “dangerous threat to democracy” he has witnessed.
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s Statement On Failed Vote To Create Bipartisan January 6th Commission Says Choosing To Put Politics And Political Elections Above The Health Of Our Democracy Is Unconscionable

May 28, 2021 - Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) issued the following statement on the failed vote to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of January 6th. “Before January 6, 2021, an attack on Congress and Democracy at our Capitol at the hands of...