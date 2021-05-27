Travel 2021 | Round Lake: In Saratoga County, a quiet place to connect with nature

"Adopt the pace of Nature. Her secret is patience." Ralpho Waldo Emerson's words ringer truer now than they ever have, as humanity grapples with a pandemic, among other challenges. And with so many of us having spent more time at home than we have in years, our wanderlust is stronger than ever. It turns out the National Park Service, which is home to hundreds of storied lodges and celebrates its 104th birthday on August 25, may offer some salvation. From Maine's Anticou Inn in Acadia National Park to California's Oasis at Death Valley, these hotels provide unparalleled access to the country's most beautiful places and a window back in time to the early 20th century, when the roots of the National Park Service–style of architecture were just beginning to take hold. Today, these great lodges offer luxurious accommodations to boot, with amenities ranging from unique spa services to sustainably sourced culinary programs. Read on to discover 15 of the most beautiful national park lodges in the country.