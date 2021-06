The Central Cold Storage Warehouse, not so lovingly known as Albany's biggest eyesore, is up for auction. For years people in the Capital Region have hope that something good would come of the old abandoned building that sticks out like an ugly scar on the Albany skyline. The current owner, Evan Blum, bought the building several years ago for $1.00 from Sunmark Federal Credit Union. When he bought the Central Warehouse he promised a grand transformation and a benefit to the Albany warehouse district. So far, years later, none of that has happened.