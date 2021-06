Organic Garage Ltd. ("Organic Garage” or the "Company”) (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce the Company’s audited financial results for the year ended January 31, 2021 and the quarter ended January 31, 2021 ("Q4”), reporting a significant increase in sales and gross profit for the quarter, resulting in the Company’s highest grossing and most profitable year in Company history. The Company has a Fiscal Year End of January 31.